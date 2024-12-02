Adyen launches new extension for SAP hybris Commerce to help global merchants

Developed in collaboration with DigitasLBi Commerce, the extension enables businesses to leverage Adyen technology to scale and accept payments anywhere in the world. With the extension, merchants using SAP hybris Commerce benefit from an optimised integration process, and are able to roll out local payment methods around the world.

This helps merchants provide customers with the convenience to pay in the ways they know and trust, and significantly increase conversion at the checkout stage. Because Adyen provides a single platform to accept payments globally, it also gives merchants transaction data from across the world in a single reporting and back-office system.

This provides merchants with the information they need to make data-driven decisions to execute a smooth payment experience for shoppers, while increasing revenue in the process. Furthermore, Adyen’s one-stop-shop offers businesses the advantage of significantly reducing the costs associated with partnering with multiple payments providers across different markets.

Adyen chose DigitasLBi Commerce to assist in building the extension now available via hybris Extend, the online integration marketplace from hybris, an SAP company.