Adyen announces a partnership with BILL

The collaboration focuses on delivering advanced acquiring and issuing experiences for BILL's accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) solutions. Initially centred on Adyen's card-acquiring services, the partnership has expanded to include card-issuing capabilities, aligning with Adyen's platform evolution.

In the company press release, officials from Adyen talked about the partnership's organic growth, stating that Adyen prefers to expand in tandem with its customers. The collaboration with BILL extends into card issuing, complementing BILL's commitment to assisting SMBs in advancing their operations. In essence, the integration of Adyen's card issuing services enhances BILL's financial product suite, contributing technology for innovation and seamless payment experiences.

This integration aims to facilitate easy and secure payments for SMBs, aligning with BILL's focus on enhancing its ecosystem of card products and services. Officials from BILL highlighted the importance of facilitating straightforward payments for SMBs, expressing satisfaction in collaborating with Adyen to support customer resiliency in meeting card product and service requirements.

Other developments from Adyen

Adyen, listed on the AMS serves as the preferred financial technology platform for various leading companies globally, providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products. Meanwhile, BILL, listed on the NYSE (NYSE: BILL), positions itself as a leading financial operations platform for SMBs, automating finance processes to support business thriving.

In January 2024, Adyen has entered into a partnership with Frasers Hospitality to improve guest experiences in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and throughout Europe. As a result of this collaboration, Frasers Hospitality aimed to improve its approach to meeting customer needs, preferences, and demands by delivering seamless experiences across its web platform. Guests stood to benefit from streamlined check-in processes, as well as food and beverage (F&B) perks, all facilitated by Adyen's unified platform capability.

The initiative allowed clients to reduce time spent at reception during check-ins and check-outs while providing the flexibility to choose their preferred payment methods. This functionality extended beyond online bookings to encompass offline interactions, including check-ins, check-outs, and transactions at Frasers Hospitality's F&B establishments. Adyen offered guests a range of payment options, including Alipay, WeChat Pay, UnionPay, GrabPay, and others.

For more information about Adyen, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.