Adyen and JCB International extend agreement for merchant acquiring

Adyen and JCB have signed an extension of their original license agreement, allowing merchant acquiring for ecommerce and POS in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Apart from global merchant acquiring, the partnership allows ecommerce businesses to process all currencies and settle in the major currencies – among them: SGD, USD, JPY, HKD, EUR, and GBP.

The new global partnership will help the payment processor to expand in South East Asia by offering merchants a direct connection via any device to major card payment schemes around the world. This will also bring a greater range of options for its clients and JCB’s card members globally.

In recent news, Adyen has expanded in Singapore via a direct credit card acquiring license for Visa and Mastercard.

