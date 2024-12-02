AdRoll retargeting integrates with Shopify

Via the deal, ecommerce businesses will be able to implement advanced retargeting strategies and help solve shopping cart abandonment, cmo.com.au reports. Once integrated, Shopify merchants can leverage their own customer data to run retargeting campaigns across the web, mobile, and social media.

Moreover, merchants can upload and test ads without ever leaving the Shopify platform and retarget customers from their email database. Mecharnce can also manage campaigns using auto-generated target segments and capture anonymised information via website traffic for cross-device attribution.