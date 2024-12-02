ACI Worldwide to connect to the Clearing Houses Real-Time Payment System in the US

The initiative will enable financial institutions (FIs) to send and receive money instantaneously, upgrading payments and financial services, among other industries in the US and around the globe. Leveraging its experience deploying similar payments capabilities in key markets, including the UK, Singapore and Australia, ACI recognised that a primary success factor is an ease of access that drives ubiquity and fast on-boarding.

ACI is working with TCH to design and build an access capability that can be managed directly by participants or alternatively utilised through a managed cloud-based service, providing a range of functionality from basic connectivity to stand-in processing, risk management and fraud prevention. The objective is to provide the right level of capability, from the simplest to the most complex, required to allow all FIs to offer immediate payments-based products to their customers.

The Universal Payments portfolio of solutions from ACI Worldwide orchestrates all aspects of payments processing for any payment type, any channel, any currency and any network.

