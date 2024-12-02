ACI Worldwide solution powers financial inclusion for Egyptian Banks Company

EBC, the central domestic infrastructure provider for payments in Egypt and an ACI customer for more than 20 years, has committed to extending its licensing agreement to continue a long-standing collaboration in one of Africa’s most innovative markets.

EBC, which connects 38 member banks, seeks to increase financial inclusion in Egypt by leveraging digital innovation. ACI’s UP Retail Payments solution, featuring UP BASE24-eps, provides EBC with a payments engine that serves as a foundation for the development of new payments services, including the launch of Egypt’s national payment scheme.

ACIs UP Retail Payments solution enables institutions to acquire, authenticate and authorize, route and protect card and digital payments from multiple channels.