ACI Worldwide ranks 18th in IDC Financial Insights 2015 FinTech Rankings

The IDC FI FinTech Rankings categorise and evaluate the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to reach half a trillion dollars by 2018.

ACIs Universal Payments (UP) portfolio of solutions orchestrates all aspects of payments processing for any payment type, any channel, any currency and any network. ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,600 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion each day in payments and securities transactions for more than 300 global retailers, and 18 of the world’s 20 largest banks. Through our comprehensive suite of software products and hosted services.

