ACI Worldwide partners Raphaels Bank to help UK financial institutions access Faster Payments Scheme

ACI’s partnership with Raphaels Bank offers an alternative to financial institutions and PSPs, with ACI serving as a ‘technical aggregator’ providing real-time access to Faster Payments through the New Access Model.

Raphaels Bank already makes use of ACI technology, and will provide services to other financial institutions, which can now provide their customers with non-stop real-time payments capabilities.

ACI offers SaaS-based solutions to accelerate time to market for clients new to UK Faster Payments, and is engaged in numerous industry initiatives to drive real-time payments globally.

