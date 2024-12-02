



By merging ACI and RS2’s acquiring and issuing features, the two companies plan to launch a service that can support financial institutions, integrated software vendors, payment facilitators, independent sales organisations, and payment processors in their digitalisation journeys. In addition, the collaboration is set to bring the capabilities, technologies, and global expertise of both companies to jointly serve the Brazilian market.











ACI Worldwide and RS2’s plans

Through the combined cloud-enabled technology platform, merchants, banks, and payment service providers can introduce additional products and services by leveraging configuration portals that integrate with third-party platforms. This allows the orchestration of the whole payments ecosystem within the client environment, which makes the platform more secure while minimising operational costs and increasing revenues. Being supported by ACI Fraud Management and Payments Intelligence, the solution provides customers with real-time enterprise fraud management features, such as machine learning, predictive analytics, and defined rules to mitigate fraudulent activities.



Moreover, ACI Worldwide and RS2’s platform is certified following Brazil’s regulatory requirements, including PCI, and local card scheme standards. According to ACI Worldwide’s officials, the company and RS2’s combined solution is set to allow customers to increase business growth via a flexible service, whilst benefiting from additional revenue opportunities of introducing new products. Representatives from RS2 underlined that their firm’s fully integrated acquiring and card issuing capabilities merged with ACI’s fraud and payment intelligence knowledge, intend to offer payment companies increased capabilities when it comes to designing and configuring products, modifying existing ones, and managing future payments safely.



Some of the potential advantages that the acquiring and issuing platform can deliver include: