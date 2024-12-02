ACI Worldwide gets "Trust mark" accreditation

The certificate was granted after passing the technical tests required by Faster Payments Scheme (FPSL), the System Operator behind Faster Payments. With the ‘trust mark’ accreditation, ACI has been officially recognised by FPSL as one of the ‘technical aggregators’ that helps payment and financial institutions gain access to Faster Payments in a single or multi-tenant environment through FPSL’s New Access Model. The New Access Model, first published by the Faster Payments Scheme in December 2014, sets out proposals to enable technology vendors to offer technical access to Payment Service Providers (PSPs) by adding to their existing accounting platform technology, or providing a managed solution to either a single or multiple PSPs.

“ACI’s UP Immediate Payments solution for Faster Payments in the UK offers an alternative for payment service providers, fintechs, financial institutions and new entrants wanting to participate in the UK’s Faster Payments Scheme at a scale appropriate to their needs,” said William Proctor, vice president, product line manager, UP Immediate Payments, ACI Worldwide. “We not only provide our customers with a technical gateway, but also payment processing functionality, guidance on compliance, fraud, scheme rules, testing and certification, as well as support throughout the complex on-boarding process. FPSL’s New Access Model provides customers ongoing faster payments. Moreover, opening up the scheme will increase competition and give new participants the opportunity to better compete with the traditional UK high street banks, resulting in more choice for consumers.”

Available via a SaaS delivery model or on-premise, ACI’s UP Immediate Payments solution is providing access to all IP schemes globally. It has been used by existing scheme members to access faster payments since launching in 2008. ACI will open a new data centre in Limerick, Ireland later in 2016, serving its European customer base. Customers using the SaaS-based UP Immediate Payments solution will have a service which meet individual requirements. Currently 8 out of the 12 direct participants of the UK’s Faster Payments Scheme use ACI’s solutions. The central infrastructure of FPSL, considered a global model for the industry, also relies on ACI’s solutions.

