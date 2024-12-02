ACI Worldwide, EBANX drive local credit card usage and alternative payment methods in LATAM

According to the press release, with the ACI Secure eCommerce solution, EBANX will initially offer local credit card payments, instalments and alternative payment methods for the LATAM market. This collaboration will enable the acceptance of the most relevant payment methods across Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.

Founded in Brazil in 2012, EBANX has helped more than 1,000 merchants in the retail, travel, and digital goods and subscription sectors – such as AliExpress and Xsolla – expand in LATAM by offering local payment methods for consumers. The company provides local payment methods for businesses that are based outside the region, so they can charge consumers in their local currency and process consumer credit, debit cards, and alternative payment methods locally.

The ACI Secure eCommerce solution is an integrated payments gateway and fraud management solution that gives merchants access to an extensive global payments network for cross-border payment processing and local acquiring solutions. It is built using a cloud-based, open payments architecture that is available via a single point of integration and is designed to support business success in the growing ecommerce market.