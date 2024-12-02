Featuring integrated fraud protection in partnership with Microsoft Azure, ACI Real-Time Payments Cloud is a multi-tenant SaaS platform supporting connectivity to both The Clearing House Real-Time Payments network and FedNow.











ACI Worldwide’s officials said that every US bank is now focused on real-time, instant payments as the runway to implement real-time payment rails prior to the launch of FedNow grows shorter. Immediate integration of real-time payments systems, combined with artificial intelligence (AI) powered fraud protection, will be defining characteristics for banks leading in next-generation payments ecosystems.





Supporting financial institutions in adopting FedNow

As per the press release, ACI Worldwide has been collaborating with the Federal Reserve FedNow teams throughout the development of the real-time payments system – including driving what it means to be industry-ready. ACI Worldwide has had early access to testing and is certified as a FedNow Service Provider ahead of the July 2023 launch. The company is positioned to support financial institutions of all sizes as they seek rapid adoption paths and prepare their customer products for instant payments.

ACI has been designated by the US Federal Reserve as a FedNow Instant Payment Pioneer. Its AI and machine learning-based fraud scoring services make ACI’s real-time payments platform a provider of choice for US banks. These services include patented proprietary incremental learning technology, delivered as a service in the cloud through an API. Its scoring engine is used for real-time payments on both send and receive, providing a dual layer of protection.





Keeping payments safe

Built on ACI’s first-hand fraud and risk protection experience deploying real-time payments across 24 programmes around the world—including in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and India—ACI protects a large volume of real-time payments. The proprietary approach and systems developed through that experience will now be available to US customers.

The company currently processes more than 500 million instant payments monthly, across both cloud and on-premises platforms. The company’s depth of international experience enables it to embed a specialised solution for real-time payments customers, allowing them to quickly scale as transaction volumes increase.

Representatives from ACI Worldwide said they understand that providing immediate access to funds means that they must protect the transactions from the onset. In addition to risk scoring, they offer a fully managed fraud protection service that enables them to offer a scalable solution suite for banks. They leverage APIs and microservices to deliver a cloud-native solution to support agility as new services are brought to market and transaction volumes increase.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.