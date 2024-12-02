ACI Worldwide announces new industry initiatives for Transaction Banking portfolio

As the industry evolves and embraces key industry initiatives such as faster payments and ISO 20022 message standards, ACI is delivering solutions to empower financial institutions for further growth. ACI’s treasury management solution, ACI Universal Online Banker, helps businesses of all sizes better manage their financial information. Universal Online Banker received high marks in Greenwich Associates’ recent Online Services Benchmark. In a detailed feature evaluation, ACI consistently scored above the peer group bank median in all regions of the globe when evaluated on a number of criteria, including navigability, online and off-line customer service/support, fraud prevention/monitoring, integrated payments/workflow.

As part of ACI’s integrated workflow and customer experience focus, a Supply Chain Finance module was added to the UP Transaction Banking capabilities. This module offers financial institutions a buyer-centric Supply Chain Finance platform to manage approved-payable transactions. With open account processing on the rise, the Supply Chain Finance module helps streamline activity surrounding these transactions and gives suppliers the opportunity to improve control over their cash flow while reducing capital requirements.

The payment and SWIFT messaging engine of UP Transaction Banking, ACI Money Transfer System, has received the SWIFT InterAct Store and Forward interface certification. The SWIFT certification verifies the messaging protocol used to support the migration to ISO 20022 from the FIN flat file format. As the industry adopts ISO 20022 as the preferred industry format for infrastructures such as Euro1/Step1 and TARGET2, Money Transfer System enables a seamless transition in processing the XML-based standard.

ACI will feature UP Transaction Banking and UP Framework for Immediate Payments demonstrations at the SWIFT Sibos Conference, October 12-15, in Singapore (booth M39). For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.