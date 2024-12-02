ACI Worldwide and COMO Global help ecommerce with revenue growth

COMO Global company officials state that against the backdrop of rising ecommerce transactions globally, they anticipate significant growth of their PSPs, and their merchant customer bases in the near future. Enhancing the COMO World gateway with ACI Secure ecommerce will give their PSPs and their merchant customers access to a global payments network, providing them with fraud prevention solutions on the market, and enables them to grow and future-proof their businesses, they added.

ACI Secure ecommerce is a holistic platform combining a payments gateway, real-time fraud prevention capabilities, and business intelligence tools. In addition, the solution offers a multi-layered fraud strategy that uses a combination of consortium intelligence, profiling, machine learning, and rules, an approach that enables merchants to maximise payment acceptance while minimising fraud and chargeback costs, according to the company.

