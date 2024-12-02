ACI offers solution for all real-time payment needs

Banks can now manage their Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), SWIFT messaging and real-time payments needs with a single offering.

The UP Real-Time Payments Solution gives banks control, choice and flexibility in how they route their real-time payments. As a single, universal offering, the UP Real-Time Payments solution removes the complexity banks face in managing separate systems to support the wide range of low and high-value payment options that their customers need. Furthermore, banks can also optimise their transaction costs and orchestrate any payment type, channel, currency or network in a single or multibank setup with 24X7 worldwide support.

The solution from ACI comes at a time when requirements for payments processing are very prolific. RTGS payments, SEPA Credit Transfers and Direct Debits, Open APIs and Blockchain present viable investment opportunities, but banks are increasingly challenged by the complexity and cost of addressing them all.

ACI can provide the Money Transfer System, which can handle USD 14 trillion in daily transactions together with the UP Immediate Payment solution. The solution allows banks to quickly launch new real-time payment schemes services, with flexible, scalable options via open APIs and provides full SWIFT functionality, including GPI and direct connectivity to SWIFTNet.

