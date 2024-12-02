AccessPay opens new sales office in India, to serve growing demand

This expansion comes at a time when the Indian banking system is going through transformative changes, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opening up opportunities for agile and pared down payment banks to challenge the old system of India’s big banks. With these new challengers looking to expose the market to the entire Indian population, the potential growth prospects for anyone entering the regions finance industry are vast.

For AccessPay, the Kolkata sales office represents an opportunity to expand their real-time payments offering, with the newly exposed Indian market offering natural progression. With Indian corporates looking to reduce costs and non-banks looking to improve service quality to end-users, the potential for a more cost effective and immediate payment service will be of interest.