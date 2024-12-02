Accenture, SAP partner to design CX platform for ecommerce

The new product targets B2C and B2B companies in retail, telecommunications and human resources. The platform will allow companies to see how their commerce services and offering impacts the customer experience. They can also identify how technology influences the way people experience brands, offerings and services. Based on these insights, they can create, launch and harmonize customer experiences across channels.

The joint platform will combine several proven, proprietary B2C and B2B commerce applications: SAP Hybris solutions; solutions built on SAPs Leonardo technology; and Accenture Interactives data-driven personalization solutions. Its functions will include customer analytics, content management, user experience design, marketing, customer service, omnichannel management and personalization.

Accenture Interactive has conducted pilot projects with retail clients using an early-stage version of the platform, and initial results indicate sales have increased by up to 30%, operational costs have declined by as much as 25% and ROI increased by 700%.