Accenture invests in Imburse

Imburse uses API interfaces to link legacy systems to the global payment system through one connection. According to an Accenture representative, the payment systems of many companies are reaching their limits due to new customer needs, and that Imburse’s cloud platform should provide a remedy.

Imburse's payment platform aims to simplify integration and serve as a payment solution for companies by covering all payment types such as bank transfers, credit card payments and digital wallets. Imburse will be part of the Spotlight project, which is an investment program from Accenture Ventures intended to bring technology start-ups together with large corporations for joint innovation projects.