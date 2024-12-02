Abele submits filing for ICO with SEC

The Abele Group, an international financial technology company, seeks to become the first company to be qualified by the SEC to conduct an ICO under Regulation A+, the official press release states.

According to Investopedia, Regulation A is an exemption from registration requirements – instituted by the Securities Act – that apply to public offerings of securities that do not exceed USD 5 million in any one-year period. Companies utilizing the Regulation A exemption must still file offering statements with the SEC. However, the companies utilizing the exemption are given distinct advantages over companies that must fully register. The issuer of a Regulation A offering must give buyers documentation with the issue, similar to the prospectus of a registered offering.

The Abele Group’s ICO will fund the launch of a fully digital custodian and marketplace, powered by blockchain and AI. The group is a finance and technology company aiming to revolutionize the financial industry by bringing it into the digital age with blockchain technology and artificial intelligence.