ABBYY upgrades real-time document processing platform with REST API

The updates include the launch of the ABBYY FlexiCapture Cloud REST API (Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interface) and the introduction of the new Real-Time Capture technology for real-time document processing in the cloud.

ABBYY has also made the Content IQ platform FlexiCapture available in the cloud. Deployed on Microsoft Azure, FlexiCapture Cloud delivers all the benefits of its cloud services directly to customers, developers, and ISVs through REST API and web interfaces. This way, ABBYY officials stated that content classification, extraction, validation, and integration to customers supports their customer onboarding, claims processing, new account opening, accounts payable, and mortgage origination challenges.

ABBYY FlexiCapture Cloud REST API allows enterprises, ERP vendors, system integrators, and ISVs to integrate FlexiCapture as a cloud Content IQ service inside their systems. The API allows applications and services to submit content to ABBYY and receive real-time responses related to data, context, entities, and relationships. ABBYY FlexiCapture Cloud provides all the functionality required to understand and create meaning from documents by converting unstructured content into structured, actionable information, enabling organisations of all sizes to deliver cloud-based document processing services and solutions.