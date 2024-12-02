7.6 mln Australian households shopped online in 2018

While Australia’s major metro cities still dominate the ecommerce space, there is also rapid growth in online shopping in regional areas. Even in remote areas of Australia, the households that shop online are doing so more frequently and they are buying a wider variety of products.

Additionally, the data gathered shows that peak shopping time occurs between 7pm and 9.59pm – after work, when consumers have a chance to browse through online marketplaces.

The research also shows that marketplaces continue to dominate the online space – with the number of purchases through marketplaces growing 31.2% year over year. The surge in ecommerce was largely driven by the popularity of sales events, marketplaces, and innovative buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment options.