51 percent of UK online sales handled via mobile

The report mentions this is a major increase as compared to Q3 2015 when only 45 percent of ecommerce transactions have been via mobile. The same source reveals that desktops and laptops accounted for 49 percent of total ecommerce sales, while tablets were used in 33 percent of cases. Smartphones ranked third with just 18 percent.

When it comes to visits to ecommerce websites in the UK, mobile devices accounted for two-thirds (66 percent) of traffic during the interval under review, up from 63 percent in the previous period. And it’s eleven percentage points higher than the same period in 2014, when mobile devices accounted for 53 percent of visits to retail websites.

According to Richard Tremellen from Capgemini, the 51% of UK ecommerce sales that happened via mobile devices is a very significant milestone in the history of the online retail sector.

