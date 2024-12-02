50 percent Scandinavian consumers prefer delivery choice option

Especially, ecommerce consumers in Sweden value the power of the recipient, according to the E-Commerce in the Nordic Region report issued by the logistics operator PostNord, ecommercenews.eu reports. Three out of four consumers think it’s important they are free to choose how a product they ordered online will be delivered, whether it be to a special collection point, to an unmanned locker or directly at the door. Recipient power is valued highest in Denmark, where more than one third of online shoppers say it’s very important they can choose how an item will be delivered.

In Denmark and Sweden about one in three online consumers expect their purchases to be delivered within three days. In Norway, this same delivery time is expected by one in four consumers, while in Finland the people seem to be more patient. One third are open to waiting up to five days. Getting your goods in time is one thing, another important factor is how they will be delivered. Preferences vary among the countries surveyed. However, the most popular delivery option is picking up the items from a partner outlet. In Sweden, Norway and Finland, about half of all consumers want to pick up the item themselves, while in Denmark, home deliveries are more popular. Only one in five consumers like to go to a service point to pick up the items they ordered online.

The population in the Nordics shopped online for a total value of EUR 3.89 billion during Q1, 2015. This is an increase by 7% when compared with Q1, 2014. Most people in the Nordic countries still shop online using their computer, although more and more are shopping using their mobile phone. The percentage of the latter is still the highest in Sweden where 17% shopped online via a smartphone. The most common goods to buy online vary per region, but in Sweden and Norway it’s mostly media such as books, magazines and CDs. In Denmark and Finland, clothes and shoes are popular items to shop online.

