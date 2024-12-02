3D Direct Pay and Payoneer team up to provide online payments system

The agreement will provide an end-to-end solution that allows hotels, airlines, and travel agents, among other players in the hospitality industry, to send and receive money online.

While 3G Direct Pay focuses on enabling end users to make online payments, Payoneer enables mass payout capabilities. The two companies will work in sync to channel payments from a customer to overseas hotels, travel agents and airlines.

Payoneer enables cross-border commerce by providing a payment platform that connects companies with professionals and small business owners from more than 200 countries.

The 3G Direct Pay accounts for about 90% of East Africas online payment, focusing on industries like travel, airlines and tour companies in Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia. 3G Direct Pay provides online payment instruments including VISA, MasterCard, American Express and JCB, multiple currencies and PayPal services.