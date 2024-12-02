25 percent of UK consumers fear m-payments will make them spend more – report

According to a research from price comparison service uSwitch, 57% of the 1,248 respondents would like the ability to check their balance on their mobile phones and 38% would like a cap on ‘tap and go’ mobile payments. One in 10 consumers would like limits on when and where they can use mobile payments, such as the time of day (10%) and in pubs and clubs (12%).

Almost six in 10 say they are not comfortable with using their mobile phones to pay for goods or services, but 26% say they would feel more comfortable using Apple Pay knowing that the US-based tech giant was behind the technology. Fears over the technology’s security are still topping the list of concerns among 45% of respondents.