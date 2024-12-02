123ContactForm supports Square for orders and process payments

Square, a payment gateway that enables merchants to accept payments with a physical device for swiping credit cards, handles transactions across Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK and the US.

With Square, 123ContactForm adds another option to its list of payment methods, such as PayPal, Authorize.Net, Sage Pay, Stripe, Braintree and FreshBooks. The options available with these payment methods include recurring billing to custom payment summaries, all available in multiple currencies.

Anyone in Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK and the US can start accepting Square payments using 123ContactForm. To enable the integration, 123ContactForm customers can go to the Payments section of their 123ContactForm account and look for the Square integration under the Payment Processors tab. From there, they can click a button to add their Square login details, choose where payments should be sent and save settings to start accepting payments through Square.