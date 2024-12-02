







Finding the right partner

Positioning itself as the 'leg of payments' with modular, customisable financial solutions, payabl. faced significant challenges with their previous processing switch. Breno highlighted broken SLAs and innovation barriers that impeded their ambitious growth plans. The search for a new partner led them to Silverflow, where cultural alignment proved just as crucial as technical capabilities.





Technical excellence driving business results

Silverflow's modern architecture, API-first approach, and cloud-native infrastructure aligned perfectly with payabl.'s engineering-first mindset. This technical compatibility translated into tangible business improvements, particularly in time-to-market. Breno noted that integrations that would have taken years were completed in months, significantly expanding payabl.'s business landscape.





Future collaboration

Looking ahead, payabl. plans to fully migrate to Silverflow as their processing switch partner. The companies continue to collaborate through workshops and brainstorming sessions focused on addressing merchant challenges and developing innovative solutions, ensuring their infrastructures evolve in tandem.





Key takeaways

Cultural alignment between partners is crucial for successful technical collaborations;

API-first approach and cloud-native infrastructure significantly improve scalability and resilience;

Strategic partnerships can dramatically reduce time-to-market for new integrations;

Joint product engineering workshops help create innovative solutions for merchant challenges.





Conclusion

The partnership between payabl. and Silverflow exemplifies how collaboration in the payments industry can drive both product innovation and operational excellence. By combining specialized expertise and aligning cultural values, these companies have created a foundation for sustainable growth and continuous improvement, ultimately benefiting their merchant customers across channels and geographies.

About payabl.

payabl. is a global payments company empowering businesses with acquiring, issuing, and banking solutions. Through innovative technology and regulatory expertise, payabl. enables seamless, secure, and scalable transactions across industries, helping merchants grow and thrive in a digital economy.