Susanne Steidl, Wirecard: Combining existing state of the art solutions with capabilities of future

Could you briefly describe Wirecard? What are the company’s core services and what is your target market, in terms of industries and regions?

Wirecard is one of the pioneers of electronic payments. We support companies in accepting payments from all sales channels, regardless of whether it is POS, online or mobile. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of plastic cards or virtual cards for mobile payment solutions, we provide companies with an end-to-end infrastructure. With our headquarter next to Munich in Germany we have been expanding worldwide, from the Middle East, to Africa and Asia-Pacific (APCA): Turkey, South Africa, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. Since 2006 we are listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The symbiosis of a technology company, a service provider and an in-house bank makes Wirecard unique in this role. With more than 25,000 customers and 16 years of experience on the market, we offer merchants the latest technology, transparent real-time reporting services and assistance with the development of their international payment strategies.

Our sales verticals have the global responsibility for all activities in their specific industrial segments: consumer goods, digital goods, travel & mobility and banking & financial institutions.

At the end of October, you will be attending Money 2020 Conference in Las Vegas. Can you share with us what solutions and services do you intend to bring at the event?

We will bring solutions to the event that can be used by international merchants, program managers and partners who want to internationalize into Europe, Africa or Asia. Hence we will be offering our international payment solutions for the international market which allow customers to work with a one stop shop provider across all regions. With end to end delivery capabilities international customers can make use of a global acceptance network on the technical and financial side allowing them to talk to one partner across the globe, sign one contract, implement one technical integration, perform one reconciliation, and receive one payout across all more than 100 payment methods and across all countries a customer is present.

A similar approach is applied on the issuing side: going far beyond any standard issuing products, the offers span across a broad ecosystem of plastic, virtual and mobile payment options based on Wirecard’s own processing including mobile apps, payment SDKs, a vast variety of API integration options into the core issuing platform, coupled with a network of issuing banks and own licenses and supplemented by the fully integrated couponing and loyalty platform.

In Europe, Wirecard is a leading enabler of technology in mobile and e-payments innovation, how do you see your role in the US market?

We will combine existing state of the art solutions with our capabilities of future commerce and how to drive revenues from the enhanced technical capabilities. Any plastic payment cards today will be replaced by virtual and mobile cards in a couple of years. Any registration process shall be seamless and real time, and information on payment must be available in real time. Existing corporate funded issuing products will more and more evolve into a payment instrument made available to cardholders on demand on a mobile and in real time thus avoiding any logistics in the process. Further to that corporates expect spendings on a card issued on their behalf to be driven back to them by means of loyalty and affiliate systems.

How can Wirecard help US merchants and their partners differentiate from competition?

To stay relevant, retailers need to adapt a mobile-first approach at POS. Wirecard offers US merchants state-of-the-art payment solutions. In Europe, we were the first company to implement contactless payment via virtual cards.

In the future, wearables will be used for payments more than ever before. At the same time the internet of things will change payments rapidly. We deliver merchants with the required technology. Whilst merchants can focus on their core business, Wirecard handles any payment aspects globally for them with the vast service range on the payment and risk management side.

How does Wirecard enable businesses to reduce switching costs while migrating to a new payment system? Can you name other benefits as well?

Wirecard will establish benefits for partners and merchants working in an international environment looking for a single solution provider helping them to be successful in the fragmented international payment space by its vast offer of payment methods combined with risk management. Beside the cost benefit, to ensure security is very important for us as well.

About Susanne Steidl

Susanne has been part of the Wirecard team since August 2006. As a Senior Product Manager, she initially supervised the conception of issuing products in the B2B and B2C segment.

In 2010, Susanne Steidl became Vice President of Issuing Services and has since then been responsible for setup and product development as well as all card products and its services at Wirecard. In the business area of issuing, she manages matters relating to mobile payment and works on the technical market entry of mobile payment solutions for major telecommunications providers. Since 2013 Susanne Steidl is Managing Director of Wirecard Acquiring an Issuing GmbH.

About Wirecard

Wirecard is a software and IT specialist for outsourcing and white label solutions for payment processing and issuing products. Wirecard`s global multi-channel platform bundles international payment acceptances, methods and fraud prevention. Wirecard provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure for issuing products, including the requisite licenses for card and account products.