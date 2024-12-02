Ahead of the Payments Leaders’ Summit BFSI conference in London, in January 2026, we discussed with Megan Rowley, Global Marketing Manager at Clarion Events Leaders’ Summits to find out more about the agenda and why it’s a must to attend.

Ahead of the Payments Leaders’ Summit BFSI event held in London, on 27 January 2026, what are the key themes and strategic priorities that will shape the agenda for this event?

Ahead of the Payments Leaders’ Summit BFSI, taking place in London on 27th January 2026, the agenda has been shaped by the strategic, regulatory, and technological forces currently redefining the payments ecosystem across banking, financial services, insurance, and fintech. At its core, the summit is focused on driving the industry forward by addressing the most critical challenges and opportunities facing payments leaders today.

A major theme is payment modernisation and the future of UK payment rails, including the expanding role of instant account-to-account payments alongside traditional card schemes. Discussions will explore the long-term economics of these models, as well as evolving liability frameworks and consumer protection considerations as the market moves toward 2030.

Another strategic priority is the industry’s progression from Open Banking to Open Finance. The agenda places strong emphasis on increasing adoption, building trust and unlocking real-world use cases such as variable recurring payments, while also reinforcing fraud prevention, data security, and customer confidence.

AI and automation also feature prominently, with a practical focus on how organisations are moving beyond pilots into production. Sessions will examine how AI is being deployed to enhance fraud detection, compliance and operational efficiency, while enabling teams to focus on higher-value, strategic activity.

Regulation remains a central pillar of the programme, particularly in relation to APP fraud and outbound payment fraud mitigation, alongside forward-looking conversations around stablecoins, digital wallets and national payment strategies. Supported by peer-led roundtables and curated one-to-one meetings, the summit is designed to deliver practical insight, foster collaboration, and help senior leaders balance innovation with resilience, compliance, and commercial sustainability.

Overall, the Payments Leaders’ Summit BFSI 2026 is focused on equipping senior decision-makers to navigate the intersection of innovation, regulation, fraud prevention and growth, as the industry transitions toward faster, more data-driven and customer-centric payment models.

How had the PLS events evolved in the past couple of years and what new elements are you most excited about in 2026?

Over the past few years, the Payments Leaders’ Summit has evolved significantly, driven by the success of our core programmes and growing demand from the industry. We’ve expanded into new verticals, including gaming, banking, and financial services, while also launching events in exciting new markets such as the US West Coast in San Diego.

One of the most striking changes has been the calibre and scale of organisations now actively engaging with the summit. Global brands such as GoCardless, TrueLayer, PayPal, Stripe, Adyen, Visa, and Mastercard are not only participating, but returning to rebook and deepen their involvement. This represents a major shift from the early days of the event and reflects how firmly established the summit has become within the payments ecosystem.

Having celebrated our five-year anniversary in 2025, we took the opportunity to reflect on how far the event has come, from our first summit to where we are today. What excites us most about 2026 is the level of genuine audience engagement we now see, with senior leaders actively shaping the agenda, driving discussion, and contributing real-world insight. The summit has become a true peer-led forum, and that maturity is what makes the next edition particularly compelling.

What should attendees – especially senior executives from banks, fintechs, and crypto – expect to gain from attending the event?

Senior executives attending the Payments Leaders’ Summit BFSI can expect a highly curated, peer-level experience designed to deliver real strategic value. The event is strictly invitation-only, bringing together around 80 C-suite leaders, VPs, and Heads of Payments from banks, fintechs, and crypto organisations, creating an environment that prioritises meaningful dialogue over scale.

Attendees will gain actionable insight into the most pressing and emerging issues shaping the payments landscape through expert keynotes, senior-level panels, and interactive peer-to-peer roundtables. The in-person format encourages open, candid discussion, allowing leaders to explore complex challenges in depth and share practical approaches grounded in real operational experience.

Above all, the summit is designed to facilitate relevant conversations and connections, ensuring that attendees leave not only better informed, but better equipped to apply those insights within their own organisations!

Looking ahead, how do you see the banking and fintech landscape evolving over the next 12 months, and how does this summit help industry stakeholders prepare?

Over the next 12 months, the payments and financial services landscape will continue to move toward more intelligent, frictionless, and automated experiences, with AI playing an increasingly central role. From agentic commerce and smarter data utilisation to enhanced fraud prevention through digital identity, AI is reshaping how payments are delivered and secured. At the same time, we’re seeing continued momentum behind card-based innovations and virtual recurring payments. The summit helps leaders cut through the hype by focusing on where AI is already delivering tangible commercial value and where it is likely to have the greatest impact next.

Alongside this, there is a clear shift toward more focused, localised and purpose-built solutions. Merchants and financial institutions are demanding greater relevance and clarity, driving a move away from broad, generic platforms in favour of tailored solutions that address specific use cases and regional requirements. While payments remain global by nature, localisation and specialisation are increasingly important differentiators. The summit provides practical insight into how organisations can adapt their product and go-to-market strategies to meet these changing expectations.

Finally, new payment rails and digital currencies are continuing to gain relevance. Crypto, stablecoins, and digital currencies, alongside innovations in virtual cards and commercial payments, represent a structural shift in how value is exchanged and orchestrated. Through contributions from leading solution providers and a strong industry community, the summit consistently delivers forward-looking perspectives, helping stakeholders prepare not just for the immediate landscape, but for the next phase of payments evolution.

About the author

Megan Rowley is Global Marketing Manager at Clarion Events Leaders’ Summits.

About Payments Leaders’ Summit (PLS)

Taking place globally six times a year, the Payments Leaders' Summit will gather selected senior payment leaders, decision-makers, and budget holders for two days of peer-to-peer networking and learning. This is an unmissable opportunity for leaders that oversee payments and fraud strategy, PSP partnerships, payments schemes and methods, developing payments architecture and infrastructure. The event will give you the opportunity to network with senior peers in a relaxed, private environment, hear and learn from the most influential members of the payments community, and provide a platform to engage in pre-qualified meetings with leading solution providers. The Payments Leaders' Summit (BFSI) is an exclusive, invite-only event held once a year in London, bringing together banks, fintechs, financial services, and crypto leaders from across the UK.