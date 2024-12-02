2025 trends for consumer financing and BNPL – where do ecological approaches fit?

BNPL is booming in Europe. How do you explain this, and how is Oney adapting to the digitalisation of consumer behaviour?

Behind this digitalisation lies a strong consumer expectation for simplicity and speed in the purchasing experience. This is why the BNPL market has doubled in five years, thanks to a solution that precisely meets these requirements. Today, BNPL and, more broadly, consumer financing and even insurance solutions are real growth drivers for brands. They have become a must-have, as one in three consumers states that they choose their place of purchase based on the financial services offered (source: Oney x CSA survey, 2023). The split payment market has also matured. On one hand, it has become structured around a few key players, including Oney, the leader in France. On the other hand, split payments have become an everyday ally for consumers in managing their budgets, and they now have new requirements. In this context, digitalisation is at the heart of our strategy. It is based on an ongoing effort to modernise our processes, in collaboration with our retail partners, and the integrated use of AI and data to enhance their fluidity.





Regulations on BNPL are tightening. Is Oney ready?

The new Consumer Credit Directive (CCD), which is set to be implemented in France by 2026, strengthens consumer protection, and that’s a good thing. BNPL, which benefited from an exemption on consumer credit, will need to adopt new rules. We are confident about their implementation. Firstly, as a bank, Oney already adheres to strict rules regarding cost transparency, security, and analysis of our customers’ creditworthiness. Secondly, we have the necessary expertise to meet the requirements in terms of fluidity. For our 5 to 12 instalment bank card payment solution, and for our long-term earmarked loans, we already offer subscription procedures similar to those that may be required for BNPL in the future. We are also using Open Banking to further improve this fluidity. We are giving customers the choice – and, so far, 60% have opted for this option, reducing the time it takes to sign up by a factor of four. We will therefore be working with our partners to ensure that their purchasing processes run as smoothly as possible, and that our solutions perform to their full potential.





What are the keys for a merchant to succeed with BNPL?

We have identified three keys to success:

Strategic management of payment and financing activities: these need to be taken into account considered at the highest levels within the company, as they have a direct impact on sales. Most retailers understand this – and rely on in-house expertise working closely with our teams. We are strongly committed to this proximity. Listening to our partners’ needs and being transparent in our dealings explains why more than 37,000 merchants trust us. ‘Technical’ conditions: it is essential to rely on a solid financial partner with a wide range of expertise to address all use cases and their specific technical requirements. To this end, we have developed partnerships with over 25 major technical players, including Payplug, Adyen, HiPay, and Visa, and we have established technical synergies with our shareholder, Groupe BPCE. We have over 40 years of expertise in all sectors and all sales channels, including marketplaces, click & collect, and phone sales. Co-marketing: our business remains a retail business with one essential rule – the right product at the right time. That’s why it’s so important for us to offer our partners a wide choice of solutions, showcased at the optimal moment in the purchasing journey, to ensure optimal conversion. Co-construction is at the heart of the way we operate, both in the design or execution of these journeys. For example, we regularly run co-branding campaigns with our partners, including Back Market, Air Caraïbes, Boulanger, and Alltricks.

What are the upcoming trends in consumer financing?

Choice, flexibility, and universality are key. Customers want to choose the monthly payment that best suits their budget, so it is becoming crucial for merchants to offer greater flexibility during the payment process – and even afterwards. That’s why, for over two years now, we’ve been offering a financing solution that allows the customer to pay in as much as 12 instalments by bank card, as well as longer-term earmarked loans. With certain merchants, we can even offer customers the option of converting their payment in 3 or 4 instalments into financing with a larger number of monthly instalments. Whether they’re planning a trip, home improvement, car repair or electric bike purchase, we want our range of solutions to be among the most comprehensive on the market, offering choice and flexibility. Insurance is also becoming a value-creating service for merchants, and we are currently expanding our offer in line with this approach.

This range of solutions is expected everywhere, from all merchants. For e-tailers, the challenge is to enhance their offering to convert online sales. For physical stores, the challenge lies in digitalisation – to offer a shopping experience that is as seamless as online. We are currently rolling out digital journeys using QR codes and retailers’ mobile apps to offer payment and financing anywhere in the store.





How do you reconcile BNPL with ecological transition?

In recent years, the retail sector has undergone far-reaching changes in line with people’s growing ecological awareness. The boom in the second-hand and refurbished goods market is proof of this. Together with our partners, we want to play an active role in this transformation and support consumers as they transition to a more responsible consumption. For several years, we have made the circular economy a priority in our development. We support specialists like Back Market and Leboncoin, with expertise in marketplaces, as well as retailers like Electro Dépôt and Boulanger in developing circular offerings. We are convinced that BNPL is a major asset in giving everyone easier access to refurbished or second-hand goods.

We want to go further and be the benchmark financial partner for the energy transition. To this end, we recently launched a unique and comprehensive financing package for energy renovation with Groupe BPCE and our partner Leroy Merlin. This is a first step that reinforces our essential role in the transition to a more responsible and sustainable commerce. BNPL is not just about payment; it’s a matter of freedom: to choose, to manage one’s budget, and to consume more responsibly. At Oney, we make this our daily mission.





This editorial piece was originally published in The Paypers` Buy Now, Pay Later Report 2025. The report provides thorough insights into one of the fastest-growing alternative payment methods, BNPL, and discusses the main trends and innovations across key markets worldwide.





About Julien Cailleau

Julien Cailleau is the Group Deputy CEO, Chief Commercial Officer, and in charge of CSR for Oney Bank. He is a general business manager with 25 years in leadership roles in payment, digital, and banking businesses. He has a proven, strong track record in growing and transforming companies in different countries and is committed to a better Earth.

About Oney

At Oney, we have a different, unique vision of financial services and payment solutions: more modern, more responsible, and more human. As a partner in the transformation of commerce, with our thousands of retail partners, we give everyone the power to improve their daily lives and consume better.