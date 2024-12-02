Payment Methods Report 2020 Volt is driving the real-time payments revolution. By connecting the world’s new-generation payments schemes, we give merchants across the globe the ability to receive direct, account-to-account payments from their customers - in real time. It’s open payments, supercharged. Active since 2019 Head office London, UK Founder(s)

Tom Greenwood, Jordan Lawrence, Steffen Vollert Funding round and investors USD 23.5 million Series A, led by EQT Ventures with participation from AugmentumFintech PLC and Fuel Ventures – and angel investors including Adyen co-founderRobert Kraal and FIS non-executive director Gabriel de Montessus. Service provider type

Open Banking enablers

How it works

Volt’s global payments gateway centres on an orchestration layer that unites the strongest networks to a single point of access. By simplifying complex APIs and processes, it enables merchants and PSPs to securely process transactions between accounts held at more than 5,000 banks in the UK and EU.

What problem does the company solve

With Volt, merchants can receive real-time payments into their bank accounts direct from their customers’ bank accounts. Aside from being faster than card payments, A2A payments are more secure and resilient. While the infrastructure supporting them exists, it’s technologically fragmented across territories. Volt is bringing disparate schemes together via a single, scalable gateway.



Types of supported APIs\API standard supported

For details, please contact our team: sales@volt.io

Industries/target marketes

FX/trading, crypto, gaming, travel, education, fintechs, digital, retail

