Volt is driving the real-time payments revolution. By connecting the world’s new-generation payments schemes, we give merchants across the globe the ability to receive direct, account-to-account payments from their customers - in real time. It’s open payments, supercharged.
Active since
2019
Head office
London, UK
Founder(s)
Tom Greenwood, Jordan Lawrence, Steffen Vollert
Funding round and investors
USD 23.5 million Series A, led by EQT Ventures with participation from AugmentumFintech PLC and Fuel Ventures – and angel investors including Adyen co-founderRobert Kraal and FIS non-executive director Gabriel de Montessus.Service provider type
How it works
Volt’s global payments gateway centres on an orchestration layer that unites the strongest networks to a single point of access. By simplifying complex APIs and processes, it enables merchants and PSPs to securely process transactions between accounts held at more than 5,000 banks in the UK and EU.
What problem does the company solve
With Volt, merchants can receive real-time payments into their bank accounts direct from their customers’ bank accounts. Aside from being faster than card payments, A2A payments are more secure and resilient. While the infrastructure supporting them exists, it’s technologically fragmented across territories. Volt is bringing disparate schemes together via a single, scalable gateway.
Types of supported APIs\API standard supported
For details, please contact our team: sales@volt.io
Industries/target marketes
FX/trading, crypto, gaming, travel, education, fintechs, digital, retail
Geographical coverage (operational area)
For details, please contact our team: sales@volt.io
Technology
Cloud hosted
Software language
PHP, Nodejs, React, Vanilla.js, Python, Java (coming soon)
When was the core technology developed?
2020
Do you have redundancy and coverage provided by multiple integrations(APIs & Direct Access)?
Yes. Volt applies proven strategies from the cards acquiring world, such as multi-acquirer routing. This enables multiple access points to authorise payments at the same bank. We apply this to maximise initiation success, provide retry mechanisms, and to continuously benchmark all routes to a given bank against each other in terms of initiation success probability.
How will you handle automated refunds?
Refunds are available via our cash management suite Volt Connect, where merchants are issued a multi-currency IBANvia one of our banking partners.
How will you mitigate the risk of bank transactions failing?
We operate a multi-TPP PIS gateway, which applies sophisticated smart routing technology to mitigate the risk of transactions failing.
For details, please contact our team: sales@volt.io
Customer/case studies
Volt Connect, our real-time payments and reconciliation engine. Download the case study here
Business revenue
For details, please contact our team: sales@volt.io
