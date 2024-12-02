Website

www.flex-charge.com

Head office

Tel Aviv, Israel

Company description

FlexCharge is an AI-driven platform that partners with merchants and PSPs to instantly review and recover failed customer transactions at no risk to the merchant and at no cost to the consumer. The platform covers 100% of the decline codes using a fully embedded, real-time, and white-labelled solution.

Core solution

FlexCharge reviews declined transactions using a wide set of data on its AcceptIQ platform. Based on internal models, FlexCharge accepts the declined payment and purchases the invoice from the merchant. The merchant gets a guaranteed transaction, while the customer receives the product at no additional cost.

Target market

Any online, ecommerce, digital commerce merchant.

Contact details

philip@flex-charge.com

516-287-7542

Geographical presence

Global – focus on the US and Europe, with plans to expand to Latin America

Year founded

2021

Funding rounds and investors

Seed round

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

Member of the Electronic Transaction Association

Standards and certifications

PCI-compliant

Company's motto

Turning payment declines into increased revenues

Service provider type

Payments and financial infrastructure

FlexCharge is a payment partner to merchants offering an invoice purchasing solution to help reverse declined transactions. FlexCharge is ultimately the Merchant of Record for the invoice and authorises the consumer card on behalf of the merchant. We work similarly to a payment processor, but it is more accurate to see FC as a value-added service (factoring), supporting merchants and/or PSPs.

Cryptocurrency payments solution

No

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/In-store

No (unless unattended kiosk)

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

No

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Credit card, debit card, ACH

Settlement currencies

Yes – 3 (USD, GBP, EUR)

Instant settlement

No

Tokenization

No

Pay-out/disbursements

No

Payments orchestration

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

No

Reconciliation and reporting

No

B2B payments

No

Operational efficiency:

ERP integrationNo

E-invoicing (automated)No

FactoringYes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

No

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

No

Fraud and risk management partners

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX – number of currencies available

Yes – 3 (USD, GBP, EUR)

Virtual IBAN

No

Multi currencies virtual IBAN (# of currencies)

No

Current account/settlement account

No

Embedded finance/lending to SMEs or merchants

No

Embedded finance/BNPL for consumers

No

Instant settlement

No

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

No

Transactions

Transaction value

USD 100+ billion