Website
www.flex-charge.com
Head office
Tel Aviv, Israel
Company description
FlexCharge is an AI-driven platform that partners with merchants and PSPs to instantly review and recover failed customer transactions at no risk to the merchant and at no cost to the consumer. The platform covers 100% of the decline codes using a fully embedded, real-time, and white-labelled solution.
Core solution
FlexCharge reviews declined transactions using a wide set of data on its AcceptIQ platform. Based on internal models, FlexCharge accepts the declined payment and purchases the invoice from the merchant. The merchant gets a guaranteed transaction, while the customer receives the product at no additional cost.
Target market
Any online, ecommerce, digital commerce merchant.
Contact details
philip@flex-charge.com
516-287-7542
Geographical presence
Global – focus on the US and Europe, with plans to expand to Latin America
Year founded
2021
Funding rounds and investors
Seed round
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
Member of the Electronic Transaction Association
Standards and certifications
PCI-compliant
Company's motto
Turning payment declines into increased revenues
Payments and financial infrastructure
FlexCharge is a payment partner to merchants offering an invoice purchasing solution to help reverse declined transactions. FlexCharge is ultimately the Merchant of Record for the invoice and authorises the consumer card on behalf of the merchant. We work similarly to a payment processor, but it is more accurate to see FC as a value-added service (factoring), supporting merchants and/or PSPs.
Cryptocurrency payments solution
No
Online
Yes
POS/In-store
No (unless unattended kiosk)
Hosted pages
No
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Credit card, debit card, ACH
Settlement currencies
Yes – 3 (USD, GBP, EUR)
Instant settlement
No
Tokenization
No
Pay-out/disbursements
No
Payments orchestration
Yes
Cryptocurrency payments solution
No
Reconciliation and reporting
No
B2B payments
No
Operational efficiency:
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Chargeback management
No
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
No
Fraud and risk management partners
Yes
FX – number of currencies available
Yes – 3 (USD, GBP, EUR)
Virtual IBAN
No
Multi currencies virtual IBAN (# of currencies)
No
Current account/settlement account
No
Embedded finance/lending to SMEs or merchants
No
Embedded finance/BNPL for consumers
No
Instant settlement
No
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
No
Transaction value
USD 100+ billion
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright