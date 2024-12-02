Website
Company description
Finance Incorporated Limited (FIL) is an Electronic Money Institution based in Malta, delivering a full range of financial services and infrastructure solutions aimed at individuals, corporates, and institutions. Licenced and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority, FIL’s extensive and innovative payment solutions include e-accounts, payments, card issuing, acquiring (e-commerce), and POS.
Core solution
Since its inception, FIL has been striving to create an intuitive gateway to financial services by leveraging a multitude of technologies. Their mission is to aggregate the pick of the crop of these technologies into a journey that will tend towards costless financial transactions – and, where the technology doesn’t exist, FIL has the skills required to create it.
Target market
Contact details
00356 2247 000
support@paymix.eu
Geographical presence
Malta
Year founded
2015
Licence type
EMI (Electronic Money Institution)
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
EPIF, NACHA (Payment Innovation Alliance)
Standards and certifications
PCI DSS
Company's motto
Simplicity through Innovation
Payment gateway
Yes
Payment service provider – acquirer
Yes
Payments and financial infrastructure
Yes
Cryptocurrency payments solution
Yes
Online
Yes
POS/In-store
Yes
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes – 3
Settlement currencies
Yes – the pricing is tailormade to clients' needs
Instant settlement
Yes
Pay-out/disbursements
Yes
Cryptocurrency payments solution
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
Less than 0.01%
Fraud and risk management partners
SIFT
FX – number of currencies available
Yes
Virtual IBAN
Yes
Multi currencies virtual IBAN
Yes
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Instant settlement
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Future developments
Payment orchestration
Transaction volume
3.5 million
Transaction value
EUR 6.7 billion
