Head office

Capital Business Centre, Entrance A, Floor 2, Triq taż-Żwejt, San Ġwann, SGN 3000, Malta

Company description

Finance Incorporated Limited (FIL) is an Electronic Money Institution based in Malta, delivering a full range of financial services and infrastructure solutions aimed at individuals, corporates, and institutions. Licenced and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority, FIL’s extensive and innovative payment solutions include e-accounts, payments, card issuing, acquiring (e-commerce), and POS.

Core solution

Since its inception, FIL has been striving to create an intuitive gateway to financial services by leveraging a multitude of technologies. Their mission is to aggregate the pick of the crop of these technologies into a journey that will tend towards costless financial transactions – and, where the technology doesn’t exist, FIL has the skills required to create it.

Target market

Merchants – retail, digital, gaming, travel, shipping

EU-licenced brokers, crypto, FX

PSPs

Fintechs

Contact details

00356 2247 000

support@paymix.eu

Geographical presence

Malta

Year founded

2015

Licence type

EMI (Electronic Money Institution)

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

EPIF, NACHA (Payment Innovation Alliance)

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS

Company's motto

Simplicity through Innovation

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

Payments and financial infrastructure

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/In-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes – 3

Settlement currencies

Yes – the pricing is tailormade to clients' needs

Instant settlement

Yes

Pay-out/disbursements

Yes

Cryptocurrency payments solution

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Less than 0.01%

Fraud and risk management partners

SIFT

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX – number of currencies available

Yes

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Multi currencies virtual IBAN

Yes

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Future developments

Payment orchestration

Transactions

Transaction volume

3.5 million

Transaction value

EUR 6.7 billion