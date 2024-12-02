DECTA provides end-to-end payment infrastructure, from acquiring to issuing and processing. Unlike other players in the crowded payments marketplace, DECTA offers bespoke-as-standard solutions aimed at making payments accessible to everyone.

Website

www.decta.com

Head office

Riga, Latvia

Core solution

Acquirer processing

Issuer processing

White-label payment gateway

Digital banking platform

Target market

Merchants and fintechs – users of DECTA third-party technical payment card processing services, white-label payment gateway, and 3-D Secure services.

Contact details

sales@decta.com, marketing@decta.com

Geographical presence

EU, APAC

Year founded

2015

Funding rounds and investors

Privately owned

Licence type

DECTA is EMI licensed by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and by The Central Bank of Cyprus - and holds Principal Member status of Mastercard Worldwide and Visa International.

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS, ISO 27001, ISO 9001:2015

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Payment service and payment technology provider

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, multiple, including Mastercard, Visa, UnionPay International and others

Settlement currencies

Yes, 50+ currencies

Instant settlement

Yes

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

- ERP integration

- E-invoicing (automated)

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Less than 0,1%

Fraud and risk management partners

Forter

Financial and compliance capabilities

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

https://www.decta.com/company/media

Case studies

https://www.decta.com/company/media

Future developments

Our 2024 roadmap includes the development of the Digital Banking Platform solution and the Payment Gateway functionality, ground POS geographical expansion, and the implementation of new APMs.

Transactions

Transaction volume

51 million

Transaction value

EUR 3.1 billion