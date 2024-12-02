DECTA provides end-to-end payment infrastructure, from acquiring to issuing and processing. Unlike other players in the crowded payments marketplace, DECTA offers bespoke-as-standard solutions aimed at making payments accessible to everyone.
Riga, Latvia
Acquirer processing
Issuer processing
White-label payment gateway
Digital banking platform
Merchants and fintechs – users of DECTA third-party technical payment card processing services, white-label payment gateway, and 3-D Secure services.
sales@decta.com, marketing@decta.com
EU, APAC
2015
Privately owned
DECTA is EMI licensed by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and by The Central Bank of Cyprus - and holds Principal Member status of Mastercard Worldwide and Visa International.
PCI DSS, ISO 27001, ISO 9001:2015
Yes
Payment service provider – acquirer
Yes
Payment service and payment technology provider
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes, multiple, including Mastercard, Visa, UnionPay International and others
Yes, 50+ currencies
Yes
Tokenization
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
- ERP integration
- E-invoicing (automated)
Yes
Less than 0,1%
Forter
Yes
https://www.decta.com/company/media
https://www.decta.com/company/media
Our 2024 roadmap includes the development of the Digital Banking Platform solution and the Payment Gateway functionality, ground POS geographical expansion, and the implementation of new APMs.
51 million
EUR 3.1 billion
