At BR-DGE, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of payment technology and redefining the payments ecosystem. Through a single integration to our independent payment orchestration platform, BR-DGE gives merchants, financial institutions, acquirers, and payment partners the tools to innovate and succeed​.

Website

br-dge.to

Head office

Edinburgh, the UK

Core solution

Payment orchestration technology

Target markets

  • Merchants (digital goods, ecommerce, gaming, travel)

  • Marketplaces

  • PSP

  • Fintech

  • Banks (acquiring banks)

Contact details

info@br-dge.to

Geographical presence

Europe, APAC, North America

Year founded

2018

Funding rounds and investors

Private investors

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS Level 1

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

MRC, Fintech Australia

Brand tagline

Empowering global growth and connectivity through payment orchestration

Service provider type

Payment orchestration platform

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Orchestration for merchants and payment providers

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

No

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes, 300

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

Operational efficiency:

  •  ERP integrationNo

  •  E-invoicing (automated)No

  •  FactoringNo

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Fraud and risk management partners

Kount, Sift, Accertify

