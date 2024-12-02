At BR-DGE, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of payment technology and redefining the payments ecosystem. Through a single integration to our independent payment orchestration platform, BR-DGE gives merchants, financial institutions, acquirers, and payment partners the tools to innovate and succeed.
Edinburgh, the UK
Payment orchestration technology
Merchants (digital goods, ecommerce, gaming, travel)
Marketplaces
PSP
Fintech
Banks (acquiring banks)
Europe, APAC, North America
2018
Private investors
PCI DSS Level 1
MRC, Fintech Australia
Empowering global growth and connectivity through payment orchestration
Yes
Orchestration for merchants and payment providers
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes, 300
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
ERP integrationNo
E-invoicing (automated)No
FactoringNo
Yes
Kount, Sift, Accertify
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright