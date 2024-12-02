Website
BPC is a proven industry leader that is shaping the world of transactions with quick, safe, and easy payment processing. With a focus on exceptional technology development and customer service, BPC helps financial institutions and businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas.
Active since
1996
Head office
Switzerland
Country offices in
Singapore, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Hungary, United Kingdom, UAE, South Africa, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico
Funding rounds and investors
Private
Number of employees
1250
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
PA UK, PA EU, Fintech Power 50, EPAA, UITP, Guatemala Fintech Association, MENA Fintech Association, Cambodia Fintech Association, Colombia Fintech
Awards
-
Best Digital Banking Technology Solutions Provider Vietnam 2023
-
Excellence in Innovation - E-Voucher Technology Solution Provider Belgium 2023
-
Best Payment Orchestration Platform Southern Africa 2023
-
Best Digital Banking Provider in the Philippines 2023
-
Best Acceleration of Digital Transformation Asia 2023
-
Best Bank & PayTech Partnership 2023
-
Best Financial Inclusion Initiative 2022
-
Best Consumer Payments Programme 2022
-
Best User Experience Solution Provider 2022
-
Best Digital Banking Provider in South Africa 2022
-
Best Digital Banking Provider in the Philippines 2022
-
Most Innovative Financial Service Payments Solution in Europe 2022
-
Most Innovative Platform for Banking Solutions (SmartVista) in Switzerland
-
Best Payment Orchestration Platform Africa 2022
-
Fast-Growing Banking Technology provider in EUROPE 2022
-
Best Mobile Banking Technology Provider 2021
-
Best Retail Payments Systems Implementation 2021
Contact
Core solution
The company`s core solutions
As payments become embedded in a wide value chain of transactions and commerce, we power the platform economy with payments, banking, identity, and mobility technology in a network with partners that add value around logistics, health, government and more. By offering a framework of collaboration and technology we build ecosystems that matter in today’s world.
With more than 350 customers across 100 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its core product SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities. To find out more about how BPC can help businesses deliver a seamless payments processing experience to consumers, please visit www.bpcbt.com."
What problem does the company solve?BPC helps financial institutions and businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas. Central banks, commercial (neo)banks, issuers, acquirers, PSPs, transport operators, and governments rely on our SmartVista Platform to connect the dots and turn payments and data assets into full end-to-end transactions. We ensure people pay, get paid, lend, loan, plan, buy, transit, travel, claim a pension, and more. We enable people to transact through life by bridging real life to digital.
Major use cases & products
SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities.
Competitive advantage
Digital onboarding, Digital card issuance, Profiling, mobile and web apps, Full API coverage
Types of supported APIs\API standard supported
FIX, ISO 20222, ISO 8583, ISO 15022 (SWIFT MT), MQ, RESTful API, batch file
PA/PCI DSS, PCI SSF, ISO9001, EMVCo 3DS
Pin Security, EMVCo, Visa, MC, CUP, Amex, Diners, JCB, Discover, Troy, Verve, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Vodafone, Airtel, etc."
Do you have a fallback mechanism for PSD2`s API?
Yes, the fallback mechanism is configurable for each specific customer using a built-in business process management engine where the compensation logic is defined.
Geographical coverage
350+ customers in over 120 countries worldwide
LATAM, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, US"
Connected banks Banks in LATAM, Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC
What account type do you serve: consumer, business, or corporate?Consumer, Business, Corporate
Account coverage across countries/regionsContact us for more details: https://www.bpcbt.com/contact
Do you offer a developer portal?
What tooling do you provide for developers?
Do you provide sandboxes and a testing environment?
Number of signed-up developers
1050
Number of total end users
22000+
Target market
Target segments/industries
Central banks, commercial (neo)banks, issuers, acquirers, PSPs, transport operators, retail, SME, EMI, Fuel, Hospitality, and governments
Current customers
HSBC, ING, BNP Paribas, Bank of Africa, DSK Bank, Banca Transilvania, TymeBank, Cake Bank, ACLEDA, Singtel, tonik, NEPS, Dojo Tech
Technology
Type of technology used
Cloud-enabled, cloud-native, on-premises, hybrid
Software language
Java, NET, C++, Javascript, Python, PHP, Ext js, JSF, ANGULAR JS, spring, Infinispan, XAP, Oracle Coherence, Git, Maven, Jenkins, sonarqube, coverity, Junit, arquillian, Selenium Webdriver, IntellijIDEA, eclipse
Software development tools
When was the core technology developed
SmartVista consists of various platforms in which technology is constantly updated. The last major technological upgrade happened in 2021.
Licencing
Supported licences
The one-time license fee for signing up, Hosting, Maintenance and Support, Ongoing access to the latest version, Implementation, and upgrades.
Partners
Technology partners
Oracle, AWS, RedHat, IBM, NCR, Diebold, Ingenico, Mambu, Finastra, Mastercard, Visa, Phos
Distribution channels
Direct contacts, Partnership Sales, Internet
Business model
Pricing model
TCO, SaaS, PaaS, Processing
Revenue streams
Licence, Maintenance, Support
Business strategy resourcesStrategic resources are assigned to each of the product streams, and we constantly research and upgrade our solutions, to satisfy market and customers' needs.
Case studies
Case studies – examples
Product roadmap
Planned features and releases
-
Marketplace solution - Retail and B2B, tender and auction functionality, loyalty service for players, customer profiling, personal marketing, preferences;
-
Integration platform - Open API specification, micro gateway, workspaces, API standardisation, AI advised preconfigured mappings;
-
Fraud management solution - Enhanced omni-channel case management, Machine Learning models for transaction scoring, enhanced functionality for card-related models, digital banking models enhancement, visual analytics on key business metrics, link analysis, data integration with other sources to enhance modelling and scoring;
-
Digital banking platform - Mobile marketplaces, corporate internet banking, SoftPos, gamification;
-
Merchant management solutions - Merchant Portal with QR & ecom features, Interchange++, merchant campaigns, rolling reserves management, microfinance, profitability monitoring;
-
E-Gov solutions - Benefits distribution, instant payments, tax collection, treasury payments;
-
Card management solution - Deposit functionality, CBS features, payment orders and direct debits, Buy Now, Pay Later, scoring engine, collections;
-
Ecommerce solution - Alternative payment instruments, enhancement of recurring and installment payments, CoF, digital merchant onboarding, merchant portal, monitoring.