Website

Company description

BPC is a proven industry leader that is shaping the world of transactions with quick, safe, and easy payment processing. With a focus on exceptional technology development and customer service, BPC helps financial institutions and businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas.



Active since

1996



Head office

Switzerland



Country offices in

Singapore, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Hungary, United Kingdom, UAE, South Africa, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico



Funding rounds and investors

Private



Number of employees

1250



Member of industry association and/or initiatives

PA UK, PA EU, Fintech Power 50, EPAA, UITP, Guatemala Fintech Association, MENA Fintech Association, Cambodia Fintech Association, Colombia Fintech



Awards

Best Digital Banking Technology Solutions Provider Vietnam 2023

Excellence in Innovation - E-Voucher Technology Solution Provider Belgium 2023

Best Payment Orchestration Platform Southern Africa 2023

Best Digital Banking Provider in the Philippines 2023

Best Acceleration of Digital Transformation Asia 2023

Best Bank & PayTech Partnership 2023

Best Financial Inclusion Initiative 2022

Best Consumer Payments Programme 2022

Best User Experience Solution Provider 2022

Best Digital Banking Provider in South Africa 2022

Best Digital Banking Provider in the Philippines 2022

Most Innovative Financial Service Payments Solution in Europe 2022

Most Innovative Platform for Banking Solutions (SmartVista) in Switzerland

Best Payment Orchestration Platform Africa 2022

Fast-Growing Banking Technology provider in EUROPE 2022

Best Mobile Banking Technology Provider 2021

Best Retail Payments Systems Implementation 2021

Contact

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

As payments become embedded in a wide value chain of transactions and commerce, we power the platform economy with payments, banking, identity, and mobility technology in a network with partners that add value around logistics, health, government and more. By offering a framework of collaboration and technology we build ecosystems that matter in today’s world.



With more than 350 customers across 100 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its core product SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities. To find out more about how BPC can help businesses deliver a seamless payments processing experience to consumers, please visit www.bpcbt.com."

What problem does the company solve?BPC helps financial institutions and businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas. Central banks, commercial (neo)banks, issuers, acquirers, PSPs, transport operators, and governments rely on our SmartVista Platform to connect the dots and turn payments and data assets into full end-to-end transactions. We ensure people pay, get paid, lend, loan, plan, buy, transit, travel, claim a pension, and more. We enable people to transact through life by bridging real life to digital.



Major use cases & products

SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities.



Competitive advantage

Digital onboarding, Digital card issuance, Profiling, mobile and web apps, Full API coverage



Types of supported APIs\API standard supported

FIX, ISO 20222, ISO 8583, ISO 15022 (SWIFT MT), MQ, RESTful API, batch file

PA/PCI DSS, PCI SSF, ISO9001, EMVCo 3DS

Pin Security, EMVCo, Visa, MC, CUP, Amex, Diners, JCB, Discover, Troy, Verve, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Vodafone, Airtel, etc."



Do you have a fallback mechanism for PSD2`s API?

Yes, the fallback mechanism is configurable for each specific customer using a built-in business process management engine where the compensation logic is defined.



Geographical coverage

350+ customers in over 120 countries worldwide

LATAM, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, US"

Connected banks Banks in LATAM, Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC

What account type do you serve: consumer, business, or corporate?Consumer, Business, Corporate

Account coverage across countries/regionsContact us for more details: https://www.bpcbt.com/contact



Do you offer a developer portal?

What tooling do you provide for developers?

Do you provide sandboxes and a testing environment?

https://dev.bpcbt.com/

SDKs, OpenAPI

Sandboxes and testing environment and provided"

SDKs, OpenAPISandboxes and testing environment and provided"

Number of signed-up developers

1050



Number of total end users

22000+



Target market

Target segments/industries

Central banks, commercial (neo)banks, issuers, acquirers, PSPs, transport operators, retail, SME, EMI, Fuel, Hospitality, and governments



Current customers

HSBC, ING, BNP Paribas, Bank of Africa, DSK Bank, Banca Transilvania, TymeBank, Cake Bank, ACLEDA, Singtel, tonik, NEPS, Dojo Tech



Technology

Type of technology used

Cloud-enabled, cloud-native, on-premises, hybrid



Software language

Java, NET, C++, Javascript, Python, PHP, Ext js, JSF, ANGULAR JS, spring, Infinispan, XAP, Oracle Coherence, Git, Maven, Jenkins, sonarqube, coverity, Junit, arquillian, Selenium Webdriver, IntellijIDEA, eclipse



Software development tools





Public API: please refer to our development portal

or contact us for more information -

We use various open-source and proprietary development platforms like Oracle Developer, Eclise, IntelliJ Idea, etcPublic API: please refer to our development portal https://dev.bpcbt.com/ or contact us for more information - https://www.bpcbt.com/contact

When was the core technology developed

SmartVista consists of various platforms in which technology is constantly updated. The last major technological upgrade happened in 2021.



Licencing

Supported licences

The one-time license fee for signing up, Hosting, Maintenance and Support, Ongoing access to the latest version, Implementation, and upgrades.



Partners

Technology partners

Oracle, AWS, RedHat, IBM, NCR, Diebold, Ingenico, Mambu, Finastra, Mastercard, Visa, Phos



Distribution channels

Direct contacts, Partnership Sales, Internet



Business model

Pricing model

TCO, SaaS, PaaS, Processing



Revenue streams

Licence, Maintenance, Support

Business strategy resourcesStrategic resources are assigned to each of the product streams, and we constantly research and upgrade our solutions, to satisfy market and customers' needs.



Case studies

Case studies – examples

Product roadmap

Planned features and releases