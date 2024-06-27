Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Zurich adopts One Inc's digital payments system

Thursday 27 June 2024 14:47 CET | News

One Inc, a payments network specialising in the insurance sector, has announced the implementation of its digital claims payment system by Zurich North America.

Zurich North America, a provider of commercial and risk management solutions in the region, processes hundreds of thousands of claims annually on behalf of its customers.

Zurich streamlines payments with One Inc’s digital claims solution

The system, known as ClaimsPay, offers insured parties and other claimants digital payment options and near real-time processing capabilities, which surpass the traditional paper check method in terms of efficiency and convenience. The cloud-based system facilitates faster payment delivery and supports a variety of payment methods, accommodating single and multi-party transactions as well as vendor-related payments.

Zurich North America's integration of ClaimsPay aligns with its commitment to enhancing customer experience. Since the system's implementation, there has been a strong preference among claimants for digital payment options, with over 95% opting for electronic methods over paper checks. This response highlights Zurich's dedication to providing modern solutions tailored to the needs of its customers.

The transition to a digital claims payment system is seen as a significant move for Zurich North America, reflecting the company's ongoing efforts to modernise its operations and improve the claims process.

The pressure to modernise

Modernisation in the insurance sector involves the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, blockchain, and cloud computing. These technologies enable insurers to manage complex claims processes more efficiently, automate routine tasks, and significantly improve overall operational efficiency. For example, AI and machine learning are employed to analyse vast amounts of data rapidly, detect fraudulent activities, predict customer behaviours, and tailor insurance offerings to individual needs. Blockchain technology ensures the security and transparency of transactions, which is crucial for maintaining trust in digital payment systems, while cloud computing offers scalable and cost-effective solutions for data management and storage, facilitating quicker access to essential information and resources.

A critical aspect of modernisation is the enhancement of the customer experience. By leveraging digital tools, insurers can provide around-the-clock customer support through chatbots and mobile applications, allowing customers to file claims, check policy details, and receive assistance at any time and from any location. This shift towards a more customer-centric approach is essential for meeting the expectations of a digitally savvy clientele who demand greater convenience and faster service.

Additionally, insurance companies must adapt to technological disruptions that are continuously reshaping the industry. Emerging technologies, such as the IoT, are transforming risk assessment and underwriting processes by providing real-time data from connected devices. Insurers who fail to embrace these innovations risk falling behind as the industry evolves to meet new technological standards and consumer demands.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digital payments, payments , cloud, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: One Inc, Zurich
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

One Inc

|

Zurich

|
Discover all the Company news on One Inc and other articles related to One Inc in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like