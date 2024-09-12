Zelis launches health bill assist to help members navigate out-of-network bills

As per the announcement, Zelis offers expert support to improve members' financial experience while easing the administrative load on providers. Health Bill Assist helps members better understand healthcare costs, resolves billing discrepancies, and uses Zelis' expert negotiators to settle bills with providers when necessary.
A recent study by Zelis revealed that many consumers struggle to afford healthcare, with repeated financial strain for those who have difficulty paying medical bills. Collaboration is essential, as it not only boosts the value and support members receive but also fosters a deeper understanding of financial outcomes and enhances the overall experience.
Zelis' study found that many consumers have difficulty understanding their medical bills, with only a small portion reporting full comprehension. Health Bill Assist helps members decode out-of-network charges and offers assistance with their bills, easing financial stress.
Health plans face high volumes of inquiries and claims, often stretching internal resources. Out-of-network billing requires specialised expertise in claim processing, negotiation, and healthcare regulations, which Zelis provides, allowing plans to focus on core functions.
Providers spend significant time on billing disputes and negotiations, which delays payments and affects cash flow. By working directly with members and health plans, Zelis lightens the administrative load, enabling providers to focus on patient care.
Education and Communication: members receive co-branded communications after claims are processed, along with access to educational resources and support to help them understand their bills. Experts explain claims processing, member rights under the No Surprises Act, and more.
Investigation and Resolution: Zelis reviews bills for errors and discrepancies, working to correct claims and reduce member costs. Savings from these investigations have ranged from USD 100 to USD 7,000.
Negotiation: when possible, Zelis negotiates with providers to lower members' out-of-pocket expenses, achieving reductions of 15% to 50%.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions