Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Zelis launches health bill assist to help members navigate out-of-network bills

Thursday 12 September 2024 15:33 CET | News

Zelis has launched Zelis Health Bill Assist, a service that allows health plans to help their members manage out-of-network medical bills at no cost to the members.

 

As per the announcement, Zelis offers expert support to improve members' financial experience while easing the administrative load on providers. Health Bill Assist helps members better understand healthcare costs, resolves billing discrepancies, and uses Zelis' expert negotiators to settle bills with providers when necessary.  


A recent study by Zelis revealed that many consumers struggle to afford healthcare, with repeated financial strain for those who have difficulty paying medical bills. Collaboration is essential, as it not only boosts the value and support members receive but also fosters a deeper understanding of financial outcomes and enhances the overall experience. 

 

Zelis has launched Zelis Health Bill Assist, a service that allows health plans to help their members manage out-of-network medical bills at no cost to the members.

Key benefits of health bill assist 

  • Zelis' study found that many consumers have difficulty understanding their medical bills, with only a small portion reporting full comprehension. Health Bill Assist helps members decode out-of-network charges and offers assistance with their bills, easing financial stress. 

  • Health plans face high volumes of inquiries and claims, often stretching internal resources. Out-of-network billing requires specialised expertise in claim processing, negotiation, and healthcare regulations, which Zelis provides, allowing plans to focus on core functions. 

  • Providers spend significant time on billing disputes and negotiations, which delays payments and affects cash flow. By working directly with members and health plans, Zelis lightens the administrative load, enabling providers to focus on patient care. 

Zelis' team of healthcare experts assists members by clarifying bills, ensuring accuracy, making necessary claim corrections, and negotiating with providers when appropriate.  

What are the services offered? 

  • Education and Communication: members receive co-branded communications after claims are processed, along with access to educational resources and support to help them understand their bills. Experts explain claims processing, member rights under the No Surprises Act, and more. 

  • Investigation and Resolution: Zelis reviews bills for errors and discrepancies, working to correct claims and reduce member costs. Savings from these investigations have ranged from USD 100 to USD 7,000. 

  • Negotiation: when possible, Zelis negotiates with providers to lower members' out-of-pocket expenses, achieving reductions of 15% to 50%. 


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, financial services, payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Zelis
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Zelis

|
Discover all the Company news on Zelis and other articles related to Zelis in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like