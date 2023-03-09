Zai teams with Cuscal to deliver PayTo

PayTo enables businesses to initiate real-time payments from their customers’ bank accounts. Based on the information detailed in the announcement, the solution helps ensure increasingly efficient, fast, and simplified payments for businesses and consumers particularly when compared to traditional direct debit payments, while simultaneously providing funds assurance. Zai aims to help businesses to plug into and leverage the PayTo service in a simplified manner.
As per the press release, Zai was amongst the first in Australia to activate within the real-time payment solutions space and has waived fees for businesses that choose to sign up for its PayTo solution for the initial 12 months period.
The collaboration with Cuscal enables Zai to provide a consistent, managed payment service with control over the end-to-end process, which is believed to place the company in a stronger position for adding value to its customers. Furthermore, following this partnership, payments can be settled and cleared within one ecosystem, which could be different for direct integrations into the New Payments Platform (NPP) for PayTo. Additionally, this allows Zai to focus on scaling its solution by bettering its functionality and offering an improved customer experience.
Commenting on the announcement, Jose Barroso, Country Manager ANZ, Zai stated that the collaboration is key in the company’s strategy of delivering a focused, ‘excellent’ experience to customers ahead of the complete rollout deadline of April 2023 of PayTo within Australia. Zai users are set to be offered service and support from Zai in conjunction with integration and understanding of services such as PayTo and PayID, provided by Cuscal.
Nathan Churchward, Domain Lead Payments, Cuscal added that the company is looking forward to enabling Zai’s access to the NPP for both PayTo and PayID and supporting both current and future payment options and flows through means of a single solution.
Zai provides an API-powered platform that aims to simplify the creation and management of end-to-end payment flows, looking to help businesses with managing multiple complex workflows and moving funds. The platform applies real-time payment expertise to a micro-service architecture so as to enable authentication, liquidity, payment, and settlement.
Having been certified by NPPA as an Initiating Participant and Payer Participant for PayTo, Cuscal provides a fully compliant NPP solution that delivers all features of the NPP, together with access to all the flows and options of NPP messaging and services, aiming to optimise PayTo and real-time payment experience for financial institutions and payment services providers. From 2018 onward, the company enabled over 70 NPP implementations, helping an increased number of organisations with access to the NPP.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions