Yuno launches Monitors for real-time payment detection

This feature aims to ensure seamless transaction flows and protect businesses from revenue losses during outages. Monitors enhances payment processing technology by offering businesses greater control over their transaction flows. Companies can establish custom alerts based on transaction acceptance rates, enabling quick identification and resolution of payment issues.
This approach helps to minimize revenue losses and maintain business continuity during network disruptions, such as incorrect application of fraud rules to legitimate transactions or complications with payment processors.
The feature has been rolled out via the Yuno platform, with merchants reporting benefits. Rappi, a prominent super app in Latin America, has utilized Monitors to reduce its response time to payment irregularities from up to 10 minutes to just milliseconds, thereby preventing numerous rejected transactions.
Rappi representatives highlighted the advantages of Yuno's Monitors, noting that the AI-powered smart routing technology has significantly lowered transaction failures and reduced the time analysts spend resolving issues by nearly 80%. They emphasized that rejected transactions lead to lost orders, and minimizing downtime is crucial for sales.
Representatives of Yuno remarked on the importance of addressing payment disruptions in the digital economy, stating that Monitors provides an automated system that detects and resolves issues promptly, ensuring smooth transaction flows. Monitors is now integrated into Yuno's payment orchestration platform, equipping businesses with tools to enhance their payment processes and protect revenue.
