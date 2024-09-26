Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Yuno launches Monitors for real-time payment detection

Thursday 26 September 2024 14:41 CET | News

Yuno has launched a new feature called Monitors, designed to detect and resolve payment anomalies in real time.

This feature aims to ensure seamless transaction flows and protect businesses from revenue losses during outages. Monitors enhances payment processing technology by offering businesses greater control over their transaction flows. Companies can establish custom alerts based on transaction acceptance rates, enabling quick identification and resolution of payment issues.

This approach helps to minimize revenue losses and maintain business continuity during network disruptions, such as incorrect application of fraud rules to legitimate transactions or complications with payment processors.

The feature has been rolled out via the Yuno platform, with merchants reporting benefits. Rappi, a prominent super app in Latin America, has utilized Monitors to reduce its response time to payment irregularities from up to 10 minutes to just milliseconds, thereby preventing numerous rejected transactions.

 

Focusing on minimal downtime

Rappi representatives highlighted the advantages of Yuno's Monitors, noting that the AI-powered smart routing technology has significantly lowered transaction failures and reduced the time analysts spend resolving issues by nearly 80%. They emphasized that rejected transactions lead to lost orders, and minimizing downtime is crucial for sales.

Representatives of Yuno remarked on the importance of addressing payment disruptions in the digital economy, stating that Monitors provides an automated system that detects and resolves issues promptly, ensuring smooth transaction flows. Monitors is now integrated into Yuno's payment orchestration platform, equipping businesses with tools to enhance their payment processes and protect revenue.

About the company

Yuno is a global leader in payment orchestration, facilitating seamless payment acceptance and disbursement for businesses of all sizes. With access to over 300 payment methods, Yuno offers one-click checkout experiences and employs AI-powered smart routing and advanced fraud prevention tools, including tokenization. Yuno serves a diverse customer base, including brands such as McDonald’s, Viva, inDrive, and Rappi across 80 countries.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: data protection, payment processing, fraud prevention, AI-powered fraud
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Yuno
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Yuno

|
Discover all the Company news on Yuno and other articles related to Yuno in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like