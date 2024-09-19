Yonder secures GBP 23.4 mln in new funding

As per the press release, this funding round increased Yonder's valuation to over GBP 100 million. The fund is set to fuel Yonder’s plans for product development, expansion, and hiring as it aims to become a leading rewards platform for travel, social activities, and city exploration. Key initiatives include proprietary travel perks like "Flights and Stays," which enable members to redeem points for flights and hotel stays worldwide.
Moreover, the company plans to expand into European and international markets and roll out new products that align with its goal of providing seamless financial access and cash flow management.
