Yes Bank partners with LeRemitt

Following this announcement, the companies will focus on introducing a cross-border platform, aimed at providing micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) with the possibility to conduct international transactions and payments in key currencies. These will include USD, EUR, and others.
At the same time, the platform will be used in order to access transparency, efficiency, and cost benefits, while also offering small businesses that are involved in global trade the capability to accelerate their development process.
Yes Bank represents a full-service commercial financial institution, focused on providing its clients and partners with a safe and complete range of products and tech-driven offerings. These capabilities were designed to cater to multiple parts of the industry clients, such as retail, MSME, and corporate users. In addition, the financial institution also operates its investment banking, merchant banking, and overall brokerage businesses through YES SECURITIES, a wholly owned subsidiary. Through the partnership with LetRemmit, Yes Bank will provide its expertise and suite of solutions in order to accelerate and optimise the development of the cross-border platform.
LeRemitt was founded in 2022 and it represents a company developed as a cross-border remittance platform. The firm focuses on optimising the manner in which micro, small, and medium-sized businesses send and receive payments by providing them with the needed tools and products for an accelerated and secure development process.
Throughout this collaboration, both LeRemitt and Yes Bank will focus on launching the cross-border platform in order to provide efficient, secure, and cost-effective international payment solutions to customers and businesses from multiple geographic areas around the world. In addition, they will also prioritise the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their clients, while also remaining compliant with the regulations and laws of the different industries.
In addition, LeRemitt will continue to focus on its overall expansion process, aiming to provide its service offerings to more customers and industries. At the same time, the company is set to encompass various aspects of international trade in order to further solidify its position as a comprehensive and secure solution provider for worldwide engaged MSMEs.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions