Xpence and Neoleap launch new Xpence corporate Visa cards

Following this announcement, this launch represents an important step in the process of optimising and accelerating the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporates in the region, while also marking Saudi Arabia as the third market for Xpence.
In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.
Xpence delivers services for both small and medium-sized businesses and enterprises, as well as corporates with a strong value proposition that is focused on corporate cards and expense management. The company also provides an optimised and secure expense management platform, which is embedded with smart Visa corporate cards. This gives Xpence the possibility to enable businesses to efficiently and safely manage cash, as well as day-to-day business expenses.
The collaboration between Neoleap and Xpence is set to leverage each other’s technology in order to provide SMEs and corporate clients and customers with Xpence's Spend Management Platform and its integrated Xpence Visa cards. At the same time, Saudi companies that operate in Bahrain and the UAE will have the possibility to open accounts in each country, as well as manage their expenses as a team from a single platform across borders. The partnership also aims to improve financial management capabilities and streamline business operations across the Kingdom, while also aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.
In addition, as a strategic partner of Visa, Xpence is also committed to delivering improved and comprehensive financial solutions to develop businesses and enterprises, as well as to accelerate the development of the overall financial landscape.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions