Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Xpence and Neoleap launch new Xpence corporate Visa cards

Thursday 13 June 2024 15:45 CET | News

Xpence and Neoleap have announced the launch of new Xpence corporate Visa cards, in order to accelerate the development of Saudi SMEs and corporates. 

 

Following this announcement, this launch represents an important step in the process of optimising and accelerating the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporates in the region, while also marking Saudi Arabia as the third market for Xpence. 

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well. 

 

Xpence and Neoleap have announced the launch of new Xpence corporate Visa cards, in order to accelerate the development of Saudi SMEs and corporates.

More information on the announcement

Xpence delivers services for both small and medium-sized businesses and enterprises, as well as corporates with a strong value proposition that is focused on corporate cards and expense management. The company also provides an optimised and secure expense management platform, which is embedded with smart Visa corporate cards. This gives Xpence the possibility to enable businesses to efficiently and safely manage cash, as well as day-to-day business expenses. 

The collaboration between Neoleap and Xpence is set to leverage each other’s technology in order to provide SMEs and corporate clients and customers with Xpence's Spend Management Platform and its integrated Xpence Visa cards. At the same time, Saudi companies that operate in Bahrain and the UAE will have the possibility to open accounts in each country, as well as manage their expenses as a team from a single platform across borders. The partnership also aims to improve financial management capabilities and streamline business operations across the Kingdom, while also aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

In addition, as a strategic partner of Visa, Xpence is also committed to delivering improved and comprehensive financial solutions to develop businesses and enterprises, as well as to accelerate the development of the overall financial landscape. 




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product launch, payments , card scheme, cross-border payments, SMEs
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Neoleap, Visa, Xpence
Countries: Saudi Arabia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Neoleap

|

Visa

|

Xpence

|
Discover all the Company news on Neoleap and other articles related to Neoleap in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like