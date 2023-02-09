Xero and Stripe enable faster payments for SMBs

Stripe and Xero are working together to build a deeper integration of Stripe Connect into Xero’s small business platform that will enable greater convenience for customers and automate accounting for transactions. The expanded partnership will see Xero continuing to leverage Stripe’s expertise in payments infrastructure to support millions of small businesses on its platform across Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States.
Xero’s officials noted that getting paid quickly can be a matter of survival for small businesses in the current economic climate. As they increase their focus on building customer choice and experience into the Xero platform, they’re happy to deepen their integration with Stripe to deliver seamless customer experiences. Ultimately, they expect continued emphasis on innovation with Stripe, leading to easier payment experiences and helping small businesses make better money decisions.
Xero started working with Stripe in 2013 to help its customers get paid faster and to streamline recurring payments. Xero partnered with Stripe so its users could accept credit and debit card payments, and today, Xero customers can set up Stripe in just a few minutes, saving hours that they normally would spend chasing payments. With Stripe, Xero customers now get paid up to twice as fast as customers who do not use online payments, which helps these small businesses be more productive and maintain a cash-healthy business.
According to Stripe, no company wants to chase payments when they could be focused on growing their business. In a time when every dollar counts, expanding the partnership with Xero will help more small businesses get paid faster and manage revenue with less friction.
The partnership with Xero has evolved over the years as Xero became one of Stripe’s first ecosystem partners in 2018. With the Stripe and Xero integration, businesses can offer end customers to pay invoices using their preferred payment method, automate recurring billing, and reconcile transactions in one click.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions