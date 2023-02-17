Subscribe
News

WPP, Stripe expand commerce and payments solutions

Friday 17 February 2023 15:18 CET | News

Creative transformation company WPP has partnered with financial infrastructure platform for businesses Stripe to expand commerce and payments solutions for brands.

 

Following this announcement, WPP is now a consulting partner within the Stripe Partner Ecosystem (SPE), a programme that offers an extensive package of resources and access to consulting firms. The collaboration aims to address evolving client needs and customer expectations related to experience-led commerce.

Details on the WPP, Stripe partnership

Based on the information provided in the press release, WPP and Stripe together are set to engage in strategy and consulting looking to help clients with a range of initiatives of the likes of digital transformation, new product launches, ecommerce design and development, mobile applications, and payments infrastructure. WPP is set to receive early access to releases of new products and go-to-market strategy, as well as receive support from Stripe’s team of commerce and payments experts.

A Wunderman Thompson report on the future of commerce suggests that 57% of global consumer spend is in the online space, with 60% of shoppers stating that they will increase their digital shopping channels usage in the future.

Through the collaboration with Stripe, WPP is set to improve its digital commerce capabilities across its business of more than 13,500 commerce specialists globally. The announcement follows WPP’s acquisitions of commerce agencies Diff and Fenom, and is believed to exemplify the company’s investment in its commerce offering.

Being a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, companies of the likes of Amazon, Ford, Maersk, Shopify, and Le Monde leverage Stripe for payment acceptance, revenue growth, and business opportunities acceleration. Furthermore, its partner ecosystem provides services and technology that aim to help enterprises across all industries with the transformation of their ecommerce experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Stephan Pretorius, WPP’s Chief Technology Officer stated that as companies keep on moving to digital channels to improve the customer experience, implementing a robust system with data to integrate their brand and commerce strategies becomes increasingly important. The company believes that through the deployment of technology platforms such as Stripe, they are enabled to support ‘bold’ client ambitions, promote strong data-driven commerce performance, and remove friction in providing ‘first-rate’ customer experiences.

Dorothy Copeland, VP of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Stripe added that as the increase in online spending is accelerating, companies have a need for innovating quickly in order to stay ahead of consumer demand. Following the combination of Stripe and WPP’s extensive commerce experience, businesses are believed to be enabled to modernise, get more out of their digital channels, and grow new revenue streams.

More: Link


Keywords: partnership, payments , social commerce, ecommerce, digitalisation, payments infrastructure, ecommerce platform, digital payments, online shopping, fintech, marketplace
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Stripe, WPP
Countries: World
Stripe

|

WPP

|
