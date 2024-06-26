Worldline reveals strategic partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts

This partnership represents an advancement in simplifying payment procedures and enhancing the guest experience in the luxury hospitality sector. The collaboration will benefit over 600 member properties across 80 countries.
Worldline's partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts aims to provide a wide array of solutions, such as ecommerce and acquiring services, primarily targeting Europe to surpass the needs of hospitality clients. By incorporating Worldline's payment technology, the guest experience throughout Preferred Hotels & Resorts' vast network of luxury establishments is set to be elevated.
Moreover, Worldline offers swift and dependable transaction processing, enabling hoteliers to increase their revenue, all while enjoying the efficiencies of using a single payment platform. Both financial institutions are striving to rejuvenate the country’s economic sectors by leveraging technology and executing financial strategies, ultimately driving sustainable expansion.
Managing guest payments in a hotel is a vital responsibility. However, the multitude of platforms, systems, and procedures in operation can make this task more time-consuming and complex than necessary. Hotels are increasingly adopting integrated property management system (PMS) payment solutions for efficiency. A report by h2c GmbH and Planet shows 59% of hotel chains value a single payment provider for both e-commerce and on-site solutions. Integrated PMS payments streamline transactions, enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, improve guest experience, and boost staff morale.
Nonetheless, in the realm of payments, a universal solution may not suit every situation. Large hotel chains, at 33%, have less access to integrated PMS and payments compared to 67% of small hotel chains. The challenge appears to increase with chain size when aligning hotel payment methods and platforms. A unified strategy could streamline processes, benefiting property owners, managers, and above-property management by saving time and simplifying operations.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
