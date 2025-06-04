Worldline plans to launch Wero in Germany

Worldline has been one of the initial shareholders of the EPI Company, which created Wero in 2024 to launch a new payment scheme based on instant payments. The initiative was first launched with a P2P payment use case in France, Belgium, and Germany.
Now, Worldline becomes a Wero member, allowing its merchants to accept Wero for ecommerce. The solution will be available in Germany from summer 2025, in Belgium from October 2025, and in France in early 2026.
Wero is a cross-border payment facility with buyer protection, based on a scheme layered on the instant bank transfer. Customers are currently able to pay on merchant websites with their bank app, and will be able to utilise the solution later in physical stores.
Users get advantages such as increased security as their banks issue the payments, the convenience of a simple user interface, and a buyer protection facility. They also benefit from an integrated disputes mechanism, and explicit consent for each type of payment, with only a mobile phone number required to enter for activation.
For merchants, Wero is a full omnichannel solution with in-store payment capability starting in 2026. The features included are reduced chargebacks with consent management and pre-disputers services, and a higher conversion rate with a simple payment method.
With the launch of an ecommerce payment case, EPI aims to offer the foundation of a viable European solution for merchants’ payment rails development. Wero is set up as a wallet, allowing the company to integrate other payment means and services beyond payments, which offers benefits for both customers and merchants. EPI’s mission is to cover ecommerce and mcommerce payments by the end of 2026, as well as add omnichannel payments, first POS and in-store payments, and invoice payments to its operations.
For more information about Worldline, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions