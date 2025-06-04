Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Worldline plans to launch Wero in Germany

Wednesday 4 June 2025 14:51 CET | News

Worldline has planned to launch the European payment service Wero payment method, enabling online merchants to accept it in Germany starting summer 2025.

 

Worldline has been one of the initial shareholders of the EPI Company, which created Wero in 2024 to launch a new payment scheme based on instant payments. The initiative was first launched with a P2P payment use case in France, Belgium, and Germany.

Now, Worldline becomes a Wero member, allowing its merchants to accept Wero for ecommerce. The solution will be available in Germany from summer 2025, in Belgium from October 2025, and in France in early 2026.

Worldline plans to launch Wero in Germany

 

Wero for ecommerce in European markets

Wero is a cross-border payment facility with buyer protection, based on a scheme layered on the instant bank transfer. Customers are currently able to pay on merchant websites with their bank app, and will be able to utilise the solution later in physical stores.

Users get advantages such as increased security as their banks issue the payments, the convenience of a simple user interface, and a buyer protection facility. They also benefit from an integrated disputes mechanism, and explicit consent for each type of payment, with only a mobile phone number required to enter for activation.

For merchants, Wero is a full omnichannel solution with in-store payment capability starting in 2026. The features included are reduced chargebacks with consent management and pre-disputers services, and a higher conversion rate with a simple payment method.

With the launch of an ecommerce payment case, EPI aims to offer the foundation of a viable European solution for merchants’ payment rails development. Wero is set up as a wallet, allowing the company to integrate other payment means and services beyond payments, which offers benefits for both customers and merchants. EPI’s mission is to cover ecommerce and mcommerce payments by the end of 2026, as well as add omnichannel payments, first POS and in-store payments, and invoice payments to its operations.

For more information about Worldline, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payments , omnichannel payments solution, ecommerce, partnership, product launch
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Wero, Worldline
Countries: Belgium, France, Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Wero

|

Worldline

|
Discover all the Company news on Wero and other articles related to Wero in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like