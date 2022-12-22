Worldline ePayments India licenced as a payment aggregator

Worldline ePayments India is part of the Worldline Group, a financial services company that offers services of the likes of in-store and online commercial acquiring, secure payment processing and other related digital services.
As Worldline India works with merchants from varied segments such as ecommerce, BFSI, retail, utilities, education, travel, and hospitality for digital payments, company representatives believe the receival of the in-principle authorisation from the RBI to be a testimony to their commitment towards building a digital payment ecosystem in India.
As per information provided in the company’s press release, the approval enables the enterprise to act as a PA under the provisions of Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways dated March 17, 2020.
Furthermore, as the RBI has been proactive in introducing regulations and frameworks to improve the digital ecosystem, Worldline officials believe that these initiatives help increase both trust among end-users, and adoption of digital payments.
As per information provided by MoneyControl, in the last months of 2022, a number of fintech players received approval for a payment aggregator licence, including companies such as Open, Infibeam, and Cashfree. Worldine’s approval comes shortly after the RBI rejected the application of Paytm, in November 2022 and requested the company to reapply.
In March 2020, the RBI made public a set of guidelines in which it highlighted that all payment aggregators should receive authorisation from them. Non-bank companies that offer PA services were instructed to apply for authorisation by June 30, 2021, with the deadline having later been extended to September 30, 2021.
Following a period in which the application is assessed, a decision on whether the licence will be granted is made, with all payment gateways being required to acquire a licence to continue to conduct their operations.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions