Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Wonder partners with Octopus as its omnichannel payment facilitator in Hong Kong

Thursday 12 June 2025 14:32 CET | News

Wonder has announced its partnership with Octopus as its first omnichannel payment facilitator in Hong Kong, aiming to develop Hong Kong's digital payments landscape. 

Following this announcement, the collaboration is set to accelerate the development process of Hong Kong's digital payment ecosystem, bringing its most widely used payment experience to merchants and businesses across various sectors with optimised speed, flexibility, and efficiency.

In addition, the deal represents a part of both companies’ strategies to enable both offline and online Octopus acceptance directly via Wonder's payment terminal and digital platform. Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well. 

Wonder partners with Octopus as its first omnichannel payment facilitator in Hong Kong

More information on the Wonder x Octopus partnership

According to the official press release, businesses will have the possibility to enable Octopus alongside other payment methods through the use of Wonder's streamlined KYC onboarding process and have all the funds settled to merchants directly via Wonder's platform. This process is set to allow merchants of any size and of any industry to onboard faster, improve the way they manage finances, and start accepting Octopus quickly and securely.

Furthermore, the partnership aims to further expand acceptance and bring a faster, more efficient, and more secure payment experience to businesses and customers in the region of Hong Kong. Through the use of the Octopus Cards Limited product, the collaboration will provide improved offline and online Octopus payment services to meet customers' diverse payment needs, as well as focus on bringing diversity and inclusion in payments to clients across all facets of life. 


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payments , ecommerce, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Octopus
Countries: Hong Kong
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Octopus

|
Discover all the Company news on Octopus and other articles related to Octopus in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like