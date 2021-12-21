|
Wnet partners with PSCU

Tuesday 21 December 2021 11:20 CET | News

Women’s Network in Electronic Transactions (Went) has announced a new corporate partner, PSCU, to its membership community.

PSCU is the nation’s premier payments credit union service organisation (CUSO), partnering with credit unions to help them grow and meet evolving member demands.

As part of Wnet’s 2021 Strategic Priorities, expanding into the credit union space supports Wnet’s goal of reaching more women in the paytech space to provide personal enrichment through its national and regional programming, networking opportunities, and mentorship programs.


